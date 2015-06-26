About this product
A roll-your-own pouch comes with strain-specific 1/2 oz. pre-ground indoor cannabis, 40 rolling papers, and crutches.
About this strain
Rollex OG Kush, bred by Devil’s Harvest Seeds, is an indica-dominant hybrid of White Fire OG and Kuchi. The combination creates a complex flavor profile that mixes the skunky, pine flavors of OG Kush with sharp cheesy undertones. The effects from Rollex OG Kush start with an uplifting burst of cerebral energy that borders on psychedelic, eventually leveling off into a relaxing body buzz that creeps up slowly and disbands stress and muscle tension.
Rollex OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Baker's Cannabis
Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!