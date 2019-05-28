About this product
Pre-rolled joints are hand-rolled with 1 gram of strain-specific cannabis.
About this strain
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Citral Glue is a sativa-dominant cross of Ethos’ own Citral Skunk with the ever-popular Original Glue. Buds are coated in red hairs and give off beautiful diesel, citrus, and skunk aromas. This hybrid is uplifting and energetic, but its potency will keep the best of us stuck to the couch in cerebral and physical bliss.
Citral Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
32% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Baker's Cannabis
Baker's is your super affordable cannabis friend (the one that grows 15,000 pounds a year). We help you sleep when you can't, lighten up when you're stressed, and like to party and game. We can hit the beach together, watch some Netflix, and we promise to always appreciate your cannabis routine by keeping prices low, quality high, and ingredients honest. Include us in your next event, and the group will bond and have more fun. We're Baker's. Let's make friends!