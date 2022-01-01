Strawberry Flavor – Our thirst-quenching blend of sweet, juicy red strawberries and sugary cane syrup. You’ll feel refreshed at the taste of ripe, candy-like strawberries in these deliciously fruity, bite-sized gummies.



Made using organic ingredients, vegan friendly, and gluten-free, our Strawberry Gummies are delicious and a step above other CBD edibles on the market. Each gummy is infused with 10mg or 25mg (depending on pack) of pure CBD and precisely formulated to guarantee an exact dose and incredible flavor every time.



At Balance CBD, we are devoted to providing our customers with the very best CBD products on the market. Our CBD is derived from carefully cultivated hemp plants, held to the highest selection and screening standards in the USA. Like all of our CBD edibles, our Strawberry Gummies are made in-house and infused with CBD by culinary professionals in a GMP certified facility, you won’t find your typical store-bought candy at Balance CBD.



Like all of our CBD Edibles, our Strawberry Gummies are doctor-formulated and third-party lab tested to guarantee they exceed industry quality standards. Our gummies are 100% all-natural, free of artificial flavors and preservatives. They do not contain any THC so you can enjoy them without the worries of being impaired.



To ensure that you receive the most benefits from your CBD products, we ask that you always consult your physician before use. Must be 18+ years older to consume. Do not consume if you are pregnant. Do not exceed recommended serving size.



Flavor: Organic Strawberry Fields



Size/Volume: 10 x 10mg (100mg)

Total CBD: 10mg

Dose/Serving: 1 Gummy

Recommended Use: Take 1-2 gummies and allow 30-45 min to notice effects. Increase as desired.



Ingredients:

Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Purified Spring Water, Pectin, Organic Fruits and Vegetable Juices, Natural Flavor, Organic Citric Acid, Organic Salt, Organic Malic Acid Extracted from Fruit, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate.