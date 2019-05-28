Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function.



Size/Volume: 30mL

Total CBD: 500mg

Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml

Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired.



Essential Oils for Effects:



Lavender is widely used for its calming and relaxing properties, it has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve the quality of sleep, bringing the body into a more harmonious and peaceful state.



Roman Chamomile is known for its soothing abilities, and is often used as a mild sedative to calm nerves and reduce anxiety by promoting relaxation. Studies have shown improved sleep quality and a decrease in the amount of time to fall asleep.



Valerian is widely used for its sedative and anti-anxiety properties. Studies show valerian reduces the time needed to fall asleep and improves overall sleep quality, without any morning grogginess.



Ingredients:

Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Pure Natural Flavors, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lavender, Roman Camomile, Valerian.