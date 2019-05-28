About this product
Balance CBD oils are 100% plant based, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency, infused with natural terpenes and made with organic MCT oil for optimal brain function.
Size/Volume: 30mL
Total CBD: 500mg
Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml
Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired.
Essential Oils for Effects:
Lavender is widely used for its calming and relaxing properties, it has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve the quality of sleep, bringing the body into a more harmonious and peaceful state.
Roman Chamomile is known for its soothing abilities, and is often used as a mild sedative to calm nerves and reduce anxiety by promoting relaxation. Studies have shown improved sleep quality and a decrease in the amount of time to fall asleep.
Valerian is widely used for its sedative and anti-anxiety properties. Studies show valerian reduces the time needed to fall asleep and improves overall sleep quality, without any morning grogginess.
Ingredients:
Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Pure Natural Flavors, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lavender, Roman Camomile, Valerian.
Size/Volume: 30mL
Total CBD: 500mg
Dose/Serving: 12.5mg/0.75ml
Recommended Use: Place 2-3 servings under your tongue, hold for 45-60 seconds prior to swallowing. We recommend starting with this to determine a baseline, increase as desired.
Essential Oils for Effects:
Lavender is widely used for its calming and relaxing properties, it has been shown to reduce anxiety and improve the quality of sleep, bringing the body into a more harmonious and peaceful state.
Roman Chamomile is known for its soothing abilities, and is often used as a mild sedative to calm nerves and reduce anxiety by promoting relaxation. Studies have shown improved sleep quality and a decrease in the amount of time to fall asleep.
Valerian is widely used for its sedative and anti-anxiety properties. Studies show valerian reduces the time needed to fall asleep and improves overall sleep quality, without any morning grogginess.
Ingredients:
Organic MCT, Pure Hemp Derived CBD Isolate, Pure Natural Flavors, Natural Plant Waxes, Natural Sweetener, Terpenes & Essential Oils: Lavender, Roman Camomile, Valerian.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Balance CBD
Welcome to Balance CBD. Our diverse range of products allows you to take on everyday ups and downs head-on so you can live a healthy, happy, balanced lifestyle.
We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are:
- Made in the USA,
- THC Free
- Gluten-Free
- Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
-Peta Cruelty-Free
- Allergen-Free
- GMP Quality
While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects.
Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.
We dedicate ourselves to providing the highest quality, all-natural CBD products. We are proud to say that all our products are:
- Made in the USA,
- THC Free
- Gluten-Free
- Organic
- Vegan
- Kosher
-Peta Cruelty-Free
- Allergen-Free
- GMP Quality
While CBD is continually lauded for a multitude of potential health benefits, we have added essential oils and specific terpenes to fortify CBD’s effects.
Our breakthrough formulations are grounded in innovation, specifically designed to quiet your mind and soothe your body. Find your balance with Balance CBD.