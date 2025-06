Bonzai smoke delivers an energizing high with sweet fruit and light citrus notes. Approach with humility for great rewards; the sweet fruit gives hints of banana and hints of citrus lemon promise a flavorful experience. Breaking down the bud reveals strong roots, expanding fruit punch aromas. A patient bong approach yields a longer-lasting flavor. Exercise patience with Bonzai, and it wraps its roots around you, placing you on a cliffside, ready for a focused, tournament-like experience. Think tree... think only tree.



Type: Sativa



Effects: Focus, Creativity, Energizing, Anti microbial



Primary Flavors: Fruit, Sweet, Citrus

