Invader Zim offers a one-of-a-kind smoking experience, letting you savor the flavors of its rich genetic lineage: Runtz x Zkittles x Animal Cookies S1. Hoodbaby’s creation combines the best of both worlds—candy and gas. The sweet candy notes from Runtz blend with sharp, citrusy Zkittles highlights, while Animal Cookies delivers the gas and a smooth, relaxing exhale that wraps you in a full-body calm. Invader Zim is the first release from Hoodbaby’s arsenal of unique and proprietary strains under the Ball Family Farms umbrella.



Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid



Primary Flavors: Sweet Candy, Citrus, Gas



Primary Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Balanced

