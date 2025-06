True Rock-a-bye baby smoke embodied with terps that fill your nose with sweet berries & fresh grapes that will later have hints of gas on the burn. Keisha checks all the boxes for nose & flavor being identical, giving you a tasty and pleasurable experience all while having a stoney heavy high. You will feel her instantly and won’t be able to hide the high. Your eyes will be low, close to shut, your body will be fully relaxed, and you will be in a calming state. She's not all about sleep; you will be filled with joy as she has brought you peace.



Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid



Primary Flavors: Berries, Grapes, Gas



Primary Effects: Relaxation, Pain Relief, Blissful

