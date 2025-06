Honor Miyagi-do-karate with a fast, heavy-hitting strain, offering a blend of earth and fruit. Surrender to this ancient discipline, starting with an aroma of Okinawa's forest—strong earth funk and bursting sweet zkittles fruit. Breaking open the bud reveals sugary sweetness and lingering dosi funk. Explore the path's peace and focus; despite its tranquility, it strikes hard, leaving you dazed. Learn Miyagi's teachings and craft your story, always looking eye. - The Story of Miyagi-Do.



Type: Indica Dominant Hybrid



Primary Flavors: Fruit, Earthy, Sweet



Primary Effects: Creativity, Blissful, Relaxation

