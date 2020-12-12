About this strain
Emerald Triangle Seeds bred Blackberry OG CBD by taking the best Black Domina they could find and crossing it with Very Berry, their own Lost Coast OG, and a CBD Sativa. It puts out a sweet-smelling aroma that ranges from fruit and berries to sweet candy. Alongside its fruity terpene profile, dense lime green buds offer a well-rounded and enticing high.
Blackberry OG CBD effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
50% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
