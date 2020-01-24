About this strain
Using two of their own strains, Green Team Genetics’ Fruit Pie crosses workhorse Fruitbound with gassy, cherry strain Pie 95. With big yields, Fruit Pie puts out aromas ranging from sour candied fruit and berries to a menthol-like cherry dough, making this strain loud and delicious.
Fruit Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
25% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
12% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!