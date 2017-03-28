About this strain
Sequoia Strawberry by SinCity Seeds is a sativa-dominant strain with strong motivating attributes. The genetic offspring of White Strawberry and White Nightmare, Sequoia Strawberry delivers a delicious aroma of strawberry candy with a slightly hashy undertone. Its invigorating effects lend themselves to chores, outdoor activity, and exercise. Sequoia Strawberry is also known for its phenomenal yield and snappy 60-day grow cycle.
Sequoia Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!