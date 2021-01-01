About this product
Tennessee Tangie is a sativa dominant bud as sweet as summer citrus fruit. Once you break into a nug of Tangie the air will fill with the scent of tangerines and lemons. If you love citrus and beautiful bud Tennessee Tangie is what you want.
Bammmer is a CBD company that sources the highest quality CBD in the country. We not only believe that CBD can help you relax and sleep but that it can help you live and wake up. We encourage the use of CBD to enhance the lifestyle you love to live. Live your lifestyle with less anxiety and more chill with Bammmer CBD and CBG hemp flower.