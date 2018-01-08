BOM - Bandits Oil Manufacturing
OG Kush - BOM Cartridge
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Strain specific half gram full spectrum Cartridge. Terpenes and cannabinoids persevered though minimal processing using only CO2.
Your affordable every day smoke.
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
