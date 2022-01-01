About this product
TO GET YOU BACK IN THE GYM
Feeling sore after an intense workout or a long day? This gel is crafted to be a part of your post workout routine. The potent trio of menthol, capsicum, and camphor offers an immediate warming and cooling sensation.
Feeling sore after an intense workout or a long day? This gel is crafted to be a part of your post workout routine. The potent trio of menthol, capsicum, and camphor offers an immediate warming and cooling sensation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BATCH by WI Hemp Scientific
BATCH is a premium CBD brand the sources from local, organic hemp farmers. Through their in-house extraction and formulation processes, they are able to maintain an unparalleled level of quality.