About this product
TO GET YOU BACK ON YOUR FEET
Feeling sore after an intense workout or a long day? This blend is crafted to soothe muscles and get you back to 100%.
Feeling sore after an intense workout or a long day? This blend is crafted to soothe muscles and get you back to 100%.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BATCH by WI Hemp Scientific
BATCH is a premium CBD brand the sources from local, organic hemp farmers. Through their in-house extraction and formulation processes, they are able to maintain an unparalleled level of quality.