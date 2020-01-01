 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Leaf and Savor
Leaf and Savor Cover Photo

Leaf and Savor

Events, Education, Experience

About Leaf and Savor

We are a San Fransisco/ Sacramento based company expanding the experience of Cannabis based education in a personalized crafted experience for consumers of cannabis.