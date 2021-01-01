About this product

Our Moon Rocks are the most potent form of smokable flower, boasting 30% cannabinoids and a gnarly terpene profile! Made from the highest quality buds, soaked in Delta-10 Distillate, and then rolled in CBD & CBG kief!



This process creates a SUPER potent flower perfect for slow-burning smokes, or a seemingly never-ending bowl. The distillate makes the flower smoke very slow and at cooler temperatures so it's ideal to really get the most out of your flower.



We personally enjoy mixing the moon rocks in with regular flowers to add an extra punch and slow the burn whether we are rolling something or packing some. Cheers, we know you'll enjoy it!