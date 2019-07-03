About this product

This cartridge is produced from the highest quality hemp-derived Delta-10 THC with pure cannabis terpenes for superior smell and flavor! If you are a fan of any cannabis product you're sure to love Delta-10 THC! This is a hemp product and is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill! Contains < 0.3% Delta-9 THC.



Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA

No Heavy Metals or Pesticides

Lab Tested for Potency

<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)

What is Delta10 THC?



﻿Very similar to Delta8 or Delta9, Delta10 has just a slight molecular difference between these other two cannabinoids. These small differences in the structure of the molecule differentiate the feelings it gives and how your body processes them.



Does Delta10 THC Get You High?



People report similar effects with Delta10 as they get from Delta8 or Delta9, but for some, the difference is more pronounced. Typically Delta10 is described as a Sativa type of strain that gives some type of clear-headed mental with aided body relaxation mixed in. Think of the perfect sativa-dominant hybrid. One that isn't too intense in the mind, but the perfect amount of energy and body relaxation combined. Delta10 has quickly become a favorite of our team.



Does My Delta8/9 Tolerance Carry To Delta10 THC?



Some experience feelings of having no tolerance when trying new cannabinoids. Not all cannabinoid tolerances carry over between each other so take caution when trying new cannabinoids and blends. The range of reports we have received varies from mild to strong results. Everyone is affected differently so proceed with that in mind. Always start slow with new cannabinoids.



What's In The Cartridge?



We are firm believers in only supplying the highest quality, natural products so we've worked hard to formulate and manufacture only pure and clean hemp cannabinoid products.



We pledge to our fans to NEVER have any potentially harmful dilutants (thinning agents) in our cartridges such as; MCT, PG, VG, Vitamin-E Acetate, Grapeseed Oil, Olive-Oil, and more. We also pledge to always have our ingredients/extracts tested for heavy metals/pesticides or other harmful contaminants by a trusted 3rd party in order to maintain trust in our quality.



Our Cartridges will only ever contain pure hemp extracts and terpenes from the plant. Following our 100% plant-based philosophy.