About this product

Our Asteroids are very similar to our Moon Rocks, but with two extra steps that make them even more potent! After the Moon Rocks are made, we cover them again for the second layer of Delta8 distillate and then top that off with CBG isolate, which gives it that beautiful white color. The final product is a whopping 41% Cannabinoids!



The base Moon Rock is made from the highest quality hemp flower, soaked in Delta-8 Distillate, and then rolled in kief! This process creates a SUPER potent flower perfect for slow-burning smokes, or a seemingly never-ending bowl. The distillate makes the flower smoke very slow so it's ideal to really get the most out of your flower.



We personally enjoy mixing the Astroids in with regular flowers to add an extra punch and slow the burn whether we roll some or pack some. Cheers, we know you'll enjoy it!