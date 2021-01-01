About this product

250mg Nano Delta8 THC per bottle



The best way to drink your cannabinoids is in the drink of your choice! Pour up our Delta8 drink mix into your favorite soda to make a mixed drink that will really pack a punch. The delta8 inside is nano, which means it will mix into any water-based beverage, and it will also absorb into your bloodstream much faster than normal edibles do. Some people report effects in 3-5 minutes where normal edibles may take 30-60 minutes. Start slow and take it from there! Enjoy Bay Smokes fam!