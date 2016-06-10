About this product

What's In The Blunt?

2 grams of greenhouse-grown Delta-8-THC & CBD dominant flower, packed with the perfect consistency into a Hemp wrap and tipped with premium organic wooden filter tips. ready for your enjoyment. This truly premium cigar is the perfect way to try new strains or just have a convenient way to enjoy our high-quality hemp cannabis flower.



Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA

No Heavy Metals or Pesticides

Lab Tested for Potency

<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)

﻿As cannabis conures, we appreciate a good indoor-grown cultivar with a terpene profile.