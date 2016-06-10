About this product
What's In The Blunt?
2 grams of greenhouse-grown Delta-8-THC & CBD dominant flower, packed with the perfect consistency into a Hemp wrap and tipped with premium organic wooden filter tips. ready for your enjoyment. This truly premium cigar is the perfect way to try new strains or just have a convenient way to enjoy our high-quality hemp cannabis flower.
Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA
No Heavy Metals or Pesticides
Lab Tested for Potency
<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)
As cannabis conures, we appreciate a good indoor-grown cultivar with a terpene profile.
2 grams of greenhouse-grown Delta-8-THC & CBD dominant flower, packed with the perfect consistency into a Hemp wrap and tipped with premium organic wooden filter tips. ready for your enjoyment. This truly premium cigar is the perfect way to try new strains or just have a convenient way to enjoy our high-quality hemp cannabis flower.
Federally Legal to SELL and SHIP in the USA
No Heavy Metals or Pesticides
Lab Tested for Potency
<0.3% Delta-9-THC (hemp product)
As cannabis conures, we appreciate a good indoor-grown cultivar with a terpene profile.
Mendo Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
344 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!