About this product

1 Gram: Our Delta 8 D8 Shatter is a product for avid smokers. If you love dabs, you will love this!



This shatter is absolutely mouthwatering. We would venture to say that it will change your entire concept and expectations on what you would define as a premium smoking experience. The sensation that you experience smoking this Delta 8 THC shatter is smooth, controllable, and relaxing. Try this product today! You won’t regret it!