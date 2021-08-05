About this product

This tincture is made using the highest quality Delta8 THC infused into a premium MCT oil for fast and effective absorption. Peppermint flavoring is added to make every drop fresh. Peppermint oil is also thought to aid in the entourage effect.



With 1000mg of Delta8 THC per bottle, each ml of this tincture is a 33mg serving of Delta8. Approximately 1.5mg/drop.



This Delta8 Tincture, simply put, is a cannabis-infused oil that can be consumed in any way you may orally or topically consume oil.



Some prefer drops under the tongue, others even use the oil to rub on their knuckles or neck.



Everyone is affected differently by cannabinoids so the best way to find out what works for you is to try it yourself.