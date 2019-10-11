Looking for a sweet and powerful strain? Look no further than Gelato! This slightly indica dominant hybrid strain is a cross between the popular Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies strains, resulting in an amazing flavor and potent effects.



Gelato is known for its incredibly delicious taste, with notes of fruity blueberry and orange flavors that are reminiscent of a sweet sherbet. When you break apart the nugs and smoke them, you’ll be hit with a lavender citrus berry aroma that’s just as delightful.



But it’s not just the flavor that makes Gelato special. Gelato is powerful and effective at providing a heady, uplifting high. You’ll start with a cerebral head rush that delivers an elevated euphoria and a sense of focused energy. Then, a creeping body buzz will gradually take over, leaving you feeling completely relaxed and at peace.



Despite its indica dominance, Gelato won’t leave you feeling sedated or couch-locked. It’s a well-balanced strain that’s perfect for those suffering from muscle spasms, chronic pain, inflammation, chronic fatigue, and headaches or migraines.



When it comes to appearance, Gelato buds are a sight to behold. They’re large, lumpy, and super dense with a grape-like shape. The nugs are a dark forest green color with rich purple and orange hairs and a super sticky coating of visible resin droplets.



Gelato is a must-try strain for anyone looking for a flavorful and potent high. Whether you’re a seasoned smoker or new to cannabis, Gelato is a great choice for its well-balanced effects and delicious taste. And with its impressive medical benefits, it’s no wonder why Gelato is a fan-favorite strain among enthusiast.



Our indica THCa flower is smooth and relaxing. Gelato tastes like sweet vanilla with a hint of refreshing mint. It tastes basically just as good as the dessert it’s named after!

