Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Bayflower

Bayflower

GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Shatter

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Our Gorilla Glue is a delightful indica-heavy hybrid that will relax your tired muscles while providing balanced & euphoric head vibes leaving you feeling footloose and carefree.

THC: 83.5%%

CBD: .72%

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Pinene, and Limonene

Vibe: Carefree

Notes of gas, pine and citrus

*Tested by Harren's Labs for Potency, Moisture, Terpenes, Microbials and Pesticides

GG4 effects

Reported by real people like you
3,212 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!