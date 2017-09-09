About this strain
Peyote Cookies is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Peyote Purple with Cookies Kush. Peyote Cookies produces euphoric effects that are long-lasting. This strain features a unique flavor profile with hints of guava, vanilla, coffee and earth. Growers say Peyote Cookies is easy to grow and is resistant to mold. When flowering, you'll get to enjoy vivid colors like red and purple. Medical marijuana patients choose Peyote Cookies to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, pain and depression.
Peyote Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
