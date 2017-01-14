Bedford Glue Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Bedford Glue effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
Muscle spasms
33% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
