Highwayman Crumble Wax 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Highwayman effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
46% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
13% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!