Logo for the brand Bedford Grow

Bedford Grow

Highwayman Crumble Wax 1g

HybridTHC CBD

Highwayman effects

Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
46% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
13% of people say it helps with fatigue
