Clock in and level up with Beehive Extracts’ 100 Racks. With 70.82% THC, <LOQ% CBD, and a solid 11.61% terpene blend, this badder is built for power and performance. Smooth, strong, and packed with bold citrus and mint flavor—it hits like a hammer and keeps you steady. Fire it up, get focused, and let the grind feel good.

