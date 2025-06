Pucker up—AURA Flavored All-In-Ones just dropped a zinger. Sour Mango comes in loud with 87.48% THC, <LOQ% CBD, and a tangy 5.99% terpene blast that'll twist your tongue and light your fuse. It’s sharp, juicy, and hits like a citrus cannonball—perfect for those who like their flavor with a bite and their high with a kick.

