Get ready for a flavor blast—AURA Flavored Cartridges just got silly sweet! Strawberry Jam zooms in with 88.10% THC, <LOQ% CBD, and a zingy 4.75% terpene pop that tickles your taste buds like a strawberry rocket. It's juicy, zappy, and fun like candy on a rollercoaster—perfect for big kids who love bold flavor and giggly vibes.

