Dive into a wave of flavor—AURA Flavored Cartridges brings the splash with Tropical Express. Riding high at 89.09% THC, <LOQ% CBD, and a bright 7.32% terpene swell, it hits like a sea breeze laced with island fruit. Smooth, zesty, and sun-soaked, it’s the perfect tide for flavor lovers chasing that laid-back, ocean-kissed high.

