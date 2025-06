Beehive Extracts Cured Resin Cartridges launch you into orbit with cosmic flavor. Cherry Cosmo blasts off with 78.25% THC, 0.24% CBD, and a stellar 8.46% terpene profile—radiating energy and smooth solar flare sweetness. It's an interstellar escape in every hit—clean, powerful, and ready to elevate your vibe to another galaxy.

