Prepare for launch—Beehive Extracts’ Cosmic Crisp is your ticket to orbit with an astronomical 71.43% THC, <LOQ% CBD, and a bold 7.40% terpene blend, this badder delivers smooth, high-powered hits that are truly otherworldly. Bursting with bright citrus, cool mint, and rich, space-aged flavor, each puff sends you lightyears beyond the ordinary. Spark it up and blast off—Cosmic Crisp is pure rocket fuel for the senses.

