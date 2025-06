Beehive Extracts Badder rolls up like a classic street legend—built for the few who know power, precision, and presence. Detroit Muscle fires on all cylinders with 72.90% THC, a subtle 0.16% CBD, and a turbocharged 7.52% terpene profile that hits the nose like high-octane fuel. It's smooth like a fresh paint job, bold like a big-block V8, and tuned for those who don’t just ride—they lead the pack. This one’s for the real gearheads of flavor, the ones who set the pace and never coast.

