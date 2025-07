Beehive Extracts Cured Resin All-In-One walks with calm confidence. Dogwalker OG tricks out at 74.64% THC, 0.17% CBD, and a smooth 16.73% terpene blend—cool, steady, and bold like bark at the moon. Perfect for evening strolls, it offers clean hits, relaxed vibes, and flavor that flows with every step. No rush, just fresh air and good energy.

