Beehive Extracts Cured Resin cartridges blend advanced extraction technology with the untamed essence of nature. Durban Poison Cured Resin features 75.77% THC, 0.17% CBD, and 6.27% terpenes—formulated for a smooth, efficient, and potent experience. It’s where precision meets purity: crisp, energizing, and built for those who demand performance in every pull.

