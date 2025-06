Beehive Extracts Badder evokes the elegance of a fine French vintage—crafted not for the masses, but for the maîtres of taste. Frenchie debuts with a formidable 81.15% THC, a whisper of 0.18% CBD, and a daring 6.82% terpene bouquet, reminiscent of a bold Bordeaux—complex, provocative, and unapologetically refined. Silky yet assertive, it’s a statement for the true connaisseur—one who doesn’t follow trends, but defines le style.

