Beehive Extracts Cured Resin All-In-One brings island ease and modern craft together in one sleek device. Golden Pineapple Cured Resin flows with 70.47% THC, 0.18% CBD, and a lush 12.92% terpene blend—delivering a smooth, tropical hit that rides as easy as a sunset wave. It’s aloha in your pocket—ready to lift you, chill you, and keep the good vibes going wherever you are.

read more