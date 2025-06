Beehive Extracts Live Resin All-In-One is power packed and ready to roll. Goofies Live Resin hits with 74.00% THC, 0.17% CBD, and a punchy 11.48% terpene profile—built for bold flavor, smooth pulls, and high-octane vibes on the go. Fast, fresh, and full throttle—this is performance you can feel in every hit.

