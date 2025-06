Need a quick stop that delivers more than snacks and soda? Beehive Extracts Badder brings the heat with Grape Slushie—packed with 77.13% THC, a splash of 0.17 % CBD, and a flavorful 4.22% terpene blend. It’s smooth, strong, and hits like a blast of premium fuel. Swing by, fuel up, and elevate your day—this isn’t just convenience, it’s a detour to flavor paradise.

read more