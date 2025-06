Beehive Extracts Cured Resin Cartridges brings the island heat. Guava Gelato rolls in with 76.40% THC, <LOQ% CBD, and a lush 7.10% terpene wave—dripping with tropical guava vibes and smooth, sun-soaked flavor. It’s your all-day getaway, hitting clean, cruising steady, and lighting up good times wherever the trade winds take you.

