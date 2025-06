Ready to ignite your senses like a lightsaber in battle? Beehive Extracts Badder presents Han Solo Burger — loaded with 79.38% THC, a hint of 0.16% CBD, and a stellar 3.59% terpene blend that hits as smooth and bold as the Millennium Falcon making the Kessel Run. Light it up, relax like a true smuggler, and let the flavor take you to a galaxy far, far away.

read more