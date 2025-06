Beehive Extracts Cured Resin All-In-One bring that boom-bap bounce. Harlem 21 rolls deep with 79.31% THC, 0.17% CBD, and a smooth 6.09% terpene blend—rich like vinyl static and hotter than a summer cipher on 125th. It's that golden-era elevation, puff by puff—clean hits, mellow vibes, and flavor that rides like a classic beat

