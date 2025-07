Buckle up—Beehive Extracts’ Lemon Limojito is a rocket ride for your senses. With a staggering 83.59% THC, 0.20% CBD, and a zesty 5.86% terpene blend, this isn’t just strong—it’s explosive. Bright citrus, cool mint, and smooth power collide in every bold hit. Light it up, blast off, and ride a wave of flavor straight into the stratosphere. This isn’t just a sesh—it’s an experience

