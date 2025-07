Beehive Extracts Cured Resin All-In-One steps out with quiet confidence. Midnight Creature moves through the night with 71.55% THC, 0.19% CBD, and a smooth 13.64% terpene blend—calm as cool pavement underfoot and bold as moonlight on empty streets. It’s perfect for golden-hour strolls that drift into dusk: clean draws, mellow rhythms, and flavor that flows like footsteps in the hush of night. No rush, no noise—just the open path, fresh air, and nothing but vibes

