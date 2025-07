Beehive Extracts Cured Resin All-In-One sets sail with serious swagger. Permanent Chimera cruises steady at 75.55% THC, 0.15% CBD, and a breezy 11.23% terpene blend—smooth as a sea breeze and bold as sunrise over open water. This is golden-hour elevation, wave after wave—clean draws, mellow tides, and flavor that glides like a schooner on glassy seas. Anchors aweigh, this voyage is all vibes

