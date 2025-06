Beehive Extracts Badder is luxury in a jar—crafted to perfection with only the finest ingredients Oregon has to offer. Pink Runtz brings serious energy, flaunting 79.06% THC, a sweet hint of 0.17% CBD, and a fabulous 8.35% terpene profile. It’s smooth, fruity, and oh-so-flavorful—like a mini vacay in every hit. Total relaxation, total vibe.

read more