Beehive Extracts Badder shines bright with expertly crafted top-shelf ingredients Oregon has to offer. Rainbow Road bursts with a vibrant 77.72% THC, a hint of 0.16% CBD, and 3.33% fragrant terpenes that paint a smooth, flavorful, and powerful journey with every hit. It’s a kaleidoscope of colors and flavors, lighting up your senses in the best way possible.

