Beehive Extracts
Slymer Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Slimer OG effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
12% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!