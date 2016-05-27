Loading…
Logo for the brand Beehive Extracts

Beehive Extracts

Slymer Shatter 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Slimer OG effects

Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
12% of people say it helps with headaches
